DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating a shooting in Uptown Sunday night just after 8 p.m. that left two people wounded. Local businesses say it’s yet another example of the violence that’s plaguing the area.

Off-duty officers were at Turkey DAM helping an assault victim when they heard rapid gunfire nearby. Two men then approached the officers, one with a gunshot wound in the leg and the other in the leg and shoulder. The victims, along with the assault victim, were all taken to the hospital.

Nathan Tran, a manager at Glorious Nails Salon, said he was a crime victim in Uptown several weeks ago.

“It was broad daylight… 11 a.m.,” he said. Tran was followed from the bank and robbed of cash and checks at gunpoint. “When he got the gun out, that’s when I let it go. It happened so fast,” said Tran.

His company’s approach to crime is to implement safety measures for workers, like parking in well-lit areas with surveillance cameras.

“As a business, we try to ensure that our employees are being careful with what they’re doing, where they’re going, who they’re talking to, all that stuff,” he said.

Marshall Prichard, owner of Sammy’s Bar-B-Q, said the uptick is alarming.

“I’ve heard about three or four gun shootings in Uptown the last six months. I’d never heard of three or four gun shootings in Uptown in the last 24 years,” he said.

Prichard would like to see more funding for more officers. Others said they don’t think even that will help.

“I think it’s a great community,” said Tran. “It’s a really good potential business area. However, there’s just so many bars and clubs, and the amount of people who move here daily is insane.”

Police have not released yet a motive or a suspect description in Sunday’s shooting.