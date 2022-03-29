PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three people were arrested at the Flow Faire rave in Cool, Texas after undercover agents found numerous street drugs at the party held in the 11000-block of Mineral Wells Highway.

Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit worked in collaboration with Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division Special Agents, Texas Highway Patrol Troopers and Mineral Wells Police to make the drug-related arrests.

“We are always willing to work with federal, state and local law enforcement agencies,” said Sheriff Russ Authier. “We would like to thank Cool City officials, DPS and Mineral Wells Police for their cooperation in this investigation and for their partnership. This effort has proven to benefit our agencies as well as the citizens of Parker and Palo Pinto counties, making our community a better and safer place to live.”

They said an anonymous tip sparked the undercover operation that netted the MDMA pills, psilocybin mushrooms, Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) edibles and vape cartridges, cocaine and ketamine. Law enforcement said the drugs were distributed and consumed at the party put on by the DFW Rave Fam.

It’s not clear (if any) suspects, Christopher Andrew Primrose, 35, Karla Ruby Del Heurto, 42, and Brandon Cody Palmer, 31, have to the edm lifestyle group.

Police said Palmer had more than 185 grams of THC edibles, THC vape cartridges and psilocybin mushrooms on him. He was arrested and charged with first-degree felony charges of manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Palmer’s bond was set at $80,000.

Primrose was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility. His bond was set at $45,000.

Del Huerto was arrested for state jail felony charges of manufacturing delivery of a controlled substance, for allegedly selling and distributing MDMA/Molly. Her bond was set at $10,000.

The cases will be filed with the Parker County District Attorney’s Office for prosecution. Additional arrests are anticipated with charges pending the ongoing investigation.