FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The redistricting battle is over in Fort Worth after months back and forth between council members.

It was a unanimous decision Tuesday as the eight council members along with the mayor voted to accept what was called the “Anna” map.

“We had a 9-0 vote today, I could not express how happy I am about that,” said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

The new map expands the city council from 9, the mayor and 8 city council members to 11. One seat will be in the booming section of north Fort Worth and the second seat in east Fort Worth and the growing Hispanic population.

“There was a lot of discussion about adding an opportunity for Hispanic candidate to run in that district. I think we created a Hispanic opportunity district, opportunity being the operative word,” added Parker.

Residents like Alex Jimenez fought for this chance for years, “Since the Hispanic community is 36% of the population in Fort Worth, they saw the importance of why we need to have at least two if not three city councilmen that represent the Hispanic, Latino community.”

Currently the only Hispanic on the council is Carlos Flores, this new map could add another.

“We’re not different than any other group in Fort Worth, Texas but we do want to have people that understand what it is like to grow up as a Hispanic in Fort Worth or the state of Texas and that’s important,” added Jimenez.

However some disagreed with how the map was drawn.

“I think it is not ok to make districts based on race. That is patently wrong to me,” said Fort Worth resident Jennifer Gosland.

“Now you want to change our representative again and lump my community into a whole new district of a community of a way different mind than mine,” added resident Holly Plemmons.

“Our community never said anybody who wasn’t Hispanic couldn’t represent our community but we wanted an opportunity to have more representation on this council,” responded Fernando Peralta, President of the Las Familias de Rosemont neighborhood.

This map could get challenged in court, but Mayor Parker told CBS 11 News, the city’s legal team is prepared to defend it.