Fort Worth ISD Using Billboards To Recruit Teachers Beyond Texas State LinesLike several other North Texas school districts, Fort Worth ISD is dealing with a teacher shortage, and to combat the problem the district is now taking its recruiting efforts beyond state lines. If you take the drive north to Oklahoma or east to Louisiana you might see one of the seven digital and print billboards Fort Worth ISD has purchased to recruit candidates for nearly 280 teacher vacancies. Drivers will have a hard time missing the red signs that say, "Your Future Is In A Fort Worth Classroom. Firs Year Teachers Earn $58,000 - $69,000."

2 hours ago