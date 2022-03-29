NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – CBS 11 Meteorologists have issued a First Alert Weather Day as we await storms developing out west to bring 70 mph wind gusts, hail and even possible brief spin-up tornadoes.

Tuesday was very windy and the wind advisory remains in effect through 4 a.m. Expect that gusty south breeze to continue as we await our storm development out west.

Our timing from earlier still looks to be on track for this evening – we’re expecting storms to develop out west from 7-10 p.m. and then begin moving east, into our western counties, around 10/11 p.m. They will quickly push east, and it’s the leading edge of these storms that poses the most significant severe threat. That’s where the 70 mph winds are most likely, and if we were to see any of those spin-up tornadoes it would also be along that leading edge.

Storms should still be out of here by early Wednesday morning. We’ll have some cloud cover in the afternoon with wrap-around moisture from this system, but we should be rain free.

A heads up – if you have family in the area highlighted in red below (especially Mississippi) make sure they’re aware of the severe threat headed their way tomorrow; all modes of severe weather will be possible for them.