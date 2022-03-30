HIDALGO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations at the Hidalgo and Anzalduas International Bridge intercepted $2,300,000 worth of methamphetamine.
"Our CBP officers continue to rely on their experience and all available resources to thwart smuggling attempts at our ports of entry, and preventing harmful narcotics from getting to American streets," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.
On March 24, officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a maroon Nissan sedan, driven by an 20-year-old U.S. citizen man making entry from Mexico. An officer referred the car for further inspection and after physically inspecting the car, officers found 73 packages of methamphetamine weighing 129.54 pounds concealed within the vehicle.
On March 26, officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a blue Ford SUV with 52-year-old and 23-year-old U.S citizen women making entry from Mexico. After physically inspecting the SUV, officers extracted 18.82 pounds of methamphetamine in liquid form, concealed within the vehicle.
Both cases remain under investigation by special agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations.