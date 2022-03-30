BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – First United Methodist Church in Burleson is stepping up to provide food, housing and other needs to Ukrainian refugees who have made it to North Texas.

Jane Homon, who recently arrived in the DFW area with her family, said they had no choice but to flee Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, our whole house is destroyed,” she said. “The medical university where I work is destroyed. His (her son’s) whole school is destroyed.”

In late February, as Russian soldiers started bombing Kharkiv, she headed with her husband and teenage son to the closest operational train station.

They took only some documents, the clothes on their backs and their dog.

“We saw tanks and these tanks were like boom, boom, boom so we were really scared,” she said. “ (We thought) maybe now we are dying. God please save me, save my family.”

They were able to eventually make it to Italy and decided to use their existing tourist visas to get into the U.S.

They didn’t know a soul and had never visited, but discovered a Ukrainian immigrant on Facebook who was living in North Texas.

Nataliia Hays told them online she, and her church in Burleson, were ready to welcome them. They arrived last Saturday.

“I’m glad they’re here,” Hays said. “I’m glad they’re safe and we will do whatever we can on the spot.”

So far, First United Methodist Church has raised about $9,500 and has found a host family for the Homons to stay with.

“Many people are asking what can we do?” Hays said. “So right now, we’re kind of at the point to make the list of needs. We need housing, cars and mobile services.”

“We’re going to do everything we can to help our current family and any other families that need help,” Senior Pastor Danny Tenney said. “We’ll do what we can.”

“They’re Americans but they really understand our needs and understand the situation, it’s really great,” Homon said.