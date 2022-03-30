CBS News DFWWatch Now
By Anne Elise Parks
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Light rain exits east of I-35 this morning; cold front passes through today for relatively cooler forecast today/tomorrow.

Our FAWD from overnight is officially over as the severe threat now shifts into the Southeast. The trailing cold front is pushing its way through NTX, bringing in a cooler and drier air mass that will make for a couple of pleasant afternoons the next couple of days with an increase in sunshine by tomorrow.

Thankfully the severe warnings were few and far between overnight through this morning.  They were mostly due to damaging wind threat (60 mph) for counties NE of DFW near the Red River.  But we did get some needed rain with radar estimates topping an inch in many spots east of I-35.

This storm system moves farther east today, posing a significant severe weather threat to the Southeast.  I’d expect this to be a big national story tonight into tomorrow as a strong tornadoes/destructive winds barrel down on Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Alabama.

If you have family or friends in the Southeastern region, make sure they’re paying close attention to the weather situation today.
Anne Elise Parks