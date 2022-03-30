BURLESON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – For the past 25 years, Richard Livingston has walked the halls of Burleson ISD schools as a substitute teacher.

“I just feel like I’m walking into a classroom with my friends,” said Livingston.

After retiring from being a letter carrier, Livingston said wanted to make another difference.

“My daughter said ‘well, they’re really short Spanish teachers’ and so that’s the biggest reason I started and I said ‘well, I’m going to work until I’m 65’ I said I think I can handle it. Well 65 came and went and you can see it’s been 25 years total.”

Throughout the years, Livingston’s passion hasn’t waned.

“It just keeps you on your toes because they are young and you can just really enjoy their energy,” he said.

Wednesday, March 30 was his 85th birthday, but he did not take the day off.

“This is the best place for me to spend my birthday is right here with all my friends from the school,” said Livingston.

The high school held a celebration for him, singing “Happy Birthday” and presented him with a cake.

Recently, the Burleson City Council recognized him, making today Mr. Livingston Day in Burleson.

“To me it is just unbelievable what everyone has done and it just made me feel very good,” said Livingston.

His impact transcends decades from the students he teaches.

“You just have a relief when you walk into the classroom knowing that we respect him, he’s going to respect us and he’ll get this class in check,” said 12th grader Kylie Jo Harris.

“He’s an inspiration, not only just for me but for every educator. When we come on campus and we see Mr. Livingston and says hey he makes our day,” said Burleson High School Principal Wayne Leek.

And they made his day.

“I feel like this is my family away from home,” said Livingston.

While he wants to continue substitute teaching for the next decade, Livingston told CBS 11 News he hopes to get through at least one more year if he’s healthy enough to do so.