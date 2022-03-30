MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – James Robert Hill, 35, of McKinney was sentenced to 50 years in prison after sexually abusing a child for more than a year, officials said.

According to the Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis, Hill was convicted of sexual assault of a child.

“A child should never, ever have to experience such horrible abuse. We are grateful for the coordinated efforts of multiple law enforcement agencies to save this child from her abuser once and for all,” said Willis after sentencing.

Hill was close to the victim’s family and had ongoing access to the child, the officials said. His abuse began when the child was 15 years old and continued into the next year.

The District Attorney said a family member witnessed Hill abusing the child and reported it to law enforcement. Hill was arrested for this abuse but ultimately posted bond, after which he escalated the abuse.

According to officials, when a family member witnessed Hill and the child together a few weeks later, Hill fled with the child.

Hill and the victim were later found at his apartment, where investigators observed that he had attempted to kill the child, officials said.

Hill was arrested once again, and additional charges were added for the abuse that occurred after he posted bond.

The victim was forensically interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collin County, where the child disclosed details about the abuse.