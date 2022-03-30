CBS News DFWWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas will aim to break its three-game road skid when the Mavericks face Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 24-14 at home. Cleveland is second in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing only 104.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

The Mavericks are 20-17 in road games. Dallas averages 106.9 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Cavaliers won 114-96 in the last meeting on Nov. 30. Jarrett Allen led the Cavaliers with 28 points, and Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points.

