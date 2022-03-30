ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A brief EF1 tornado touched down in Rockwall County around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office confirmed.
The estimated peak wind was 100 mph.
The tornado impacted a few homes on Candice Circle to the east of McLendon-Chisholm, the NWS said.
The 50-yard wide tornado began its nearly half-mile path near Bluebonnet Drive where a few trees were damaged.
The NWS said the twister bent poles around a basketball court, moved several trailers and destroyed a shed.
No one was hurt.