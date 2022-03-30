CBS News DFWWatch Now
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A brief EF1 tornado touched down in Rockwall County around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30, the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office confirmed.

The estimated peak wind was 100 mph.

 

The tornado impacted a few homes on Candice Circle to the east of McLendon-Chisholm, the NWS said.

Tornado damage in Rockwall County (CBS 11)

The 50-yard wide tornado began its nearly half-mile path near Bluebonnet Drive where a few trees were damaged.

The NWS said the twister bent poles around a basketball court, moved several trailers and destroyed a shed.

No one was hurt.

 

 

