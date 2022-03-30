WILLIS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A sexual predator who targeted women with children through dating apps is now behind bars.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Epifanio Adolfo Jimenez of Willis, Texas. He faces a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Police said after connecting online, Jimenez would ask potential victims to spend time with them and their children.
Epifanio used the alias of "Harley" for his dating app profile.
Investigators are seeking anyone who may have met with him, or allowed him contact with their children. Anyone who may have met with Epifanio under these circumstances is urged to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800.
