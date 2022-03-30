CBS News DFWWatch Now
By Jeff Ray
Filed Under:FAWD, First Alert Weather Day, North Texas, storms, tornado, Weather

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Severe weather threatened North Texas overnight into the Wednesday morning commute.

Fortunately, the CAP (a layer of warm, stable air between 3-7,000 feet above us) stayed strong enough to keep any significant storms from forming.

There were no tornado warnings issued overnight; however there were a few thunderstorm warnings due to the threat of winds up to 60 mph.

Currently, all severe threats are now east of North Texas.

Credit: CBS 11 News

But a significant tornado outbreak is expected today across Mississippi and border states as the line of storms intensify. An unusually large “moderate” risk (level 4 out of 5) drapes across the south. The atmospheric set-up is conducive to long-track tornadoes EF-2 or stronger.

Credit: CBS 11 News

A cold front is now moving over North Texas Wednesday morning, sweeping away the severe weather risk. So, expect another windy but much cooler day with highs in the upper 60s.

Credit: CBS 11 News

Tonight the lows are expected to drop down to the mid 40s, so make sure to start your day Thursday with a jacket.

Credit: CBS 11 News