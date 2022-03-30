FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth police sergeant has been arrested for tampering with physical evidence.
In January 2022, the Fort Worth Police Department received a complaint alleging Sergeant Rodsdricke Martin attempted to "destroy physical evidence while he was working in an off-duty capacity," officials said.
After an investigation was initiated, Martin was placed on restricted duty and stripped of all police powers.
Months later, on March 29, Martin was arrested pursuant to a Grand Jury Indictment for tampering with physical evidence.
Prior to his arrest, Martin was placed on unpaid suspension. He is currently in the Lon Evans Corrections Center.