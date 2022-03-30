FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth Independent School District Superintendent Kent Scribner was supposed to retire in 2024 but will now leave the district in five months.

A unanimous decision from Fort Worth ISD board allows Scribner to retire earlier than planned.

“I would like for him to be let out of his contract early,” FWISD parent Hollie Plemons said.

“I am very excited,” FWISD graduate Carlos Turcios said.

Scribner said in a December letter to the FWISD Board released on Jan. 13 that he plans to retire at the conclusion of his current contract in 2024.

In the letter, Scribner said he will continue serving in his position until a new superintendent is selected. By announcing his retirement now, Scribner said, he hopes to give the board ample time to find his successor.

During public comments, a majority of the people attending Tuesday night’s special board meeting, said they agree with his early departure.

“Let’s get rid of Dr. Scribner,” said Fort Worth resident Todd Daniel. “I would like to talk about some of the controversy that he’s brought.”

“In my opinion we have failed; we have gone from teaching them to seeking truth and to learn basics,” another speaker said.

In a joint statement with the board of trustees and Scribner, trustees expressed appreciation for the superintendent’s leadership.

And Scribner expressed ‘his heartfelt appreciation to the staff and community for their support of the District’s programs and services during his time as Superintendent.”

The search continues for the next superintendent, during this meeting the board discussed potential superintendent search firms.