By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask.

Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank.

“It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.”

Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late.

Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced.

The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.

 

