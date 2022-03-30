Man In Critical Condition Following Rowlett ShootingRowlett Police are looking for a suspect in a gas station shooting that left one man in critical condition. The shooting happened at a Valero on Lakeview Parkway.

34 minutes ago

I-Team Update: Dallas Renter Finally Receives Relief Funds After Texas Originally Sends Money To Wrong LandlordOn the heels of a CBS 11 I-Team investigation into the Texas Rent Relief program, a Dallas woman received the financial help she had been waiting for for more than eight months.

1 hour ago

Jesuit Dallas Settles Sex Abuse Lawsuit Filed By Former StudentsA prestigious Dallas prep school agreed to provide financial compensation, issue an apology, and create a memorial as part of a settlement in a sex abuse lawsuit filed by nine former students.

1 hour ago