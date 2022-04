Man Who Shot Denton Police Officer In 2019 Found Guilty Of Aggravated Assault Against Public Servant A Denton County jury on Thursday found Antwon Pinkston guilty on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant in the shooting of Denton Police Officer Urban Rodriguez.

In Republican Runoff For Tarrant County DA, Sorrells And Krause Have Different Experiences They're Counting On To WinIn the Republican runoff for Tarrant County District Attorney, the two candidates have many of the same priorities and concerns, but they have very different professional experiences they're counting on to win.