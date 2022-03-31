DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A recent public event inside a Dallas fire station opened a lot of eyes to the living conditions of firefighters that are far from ideal.

But some concerned citizens and a local business have taken on the challenge of changing that.

We usually only see them during those critical minutes when they emerge to save lives and property, but Dallas firefighters spend most of their time waiting at their stations for those urgent calls.

“So at least a third of our lives,” said Lt. Kyle Hinojosa of Dallas Fire-Rescue Station 6. “Today for instance, I’m working overtime. So this is 48 hours straight.”

Lt. Hinojosa supervises Station 6 where those long days and nights away from home are spent living among torn, uncomfortable, hand me down furniture, some of it that even came from state prisons.

“People will generally bring in stuff that they’re getting rid of. Bad state of disrepair. It’s all lived a very full life,” he said.

Too full of a life for citizens who recently noticed and contacted an area furniture store which on Thursday donated brand new reclining couches, sofas and chairs.

Canales Furniture is also planning to do the same for at least three other Dallas fire stations.

“Doing this, hopefully this will get the word out to citizens of Dallas,” said Hinojosa. “Spread the word. We’re just regular people that show up to work here every day and spend a bulk of our life here and it’s nice being comfortable in home.”

The station just south of downtown is one of the busiest in the city.

The firefighters assigned there don’t get much down time, but this generous donation will help them enjoy it a lot more.

“People are more aware of sleep deprivation and everything that this job tends to bring to the table for us. And you know, anytime we can utilize downtime, it’s much appreciated,” said Hinojosa.