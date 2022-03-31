NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Good morning! It was a cloudier start for some with even a few sprinkles for areas north of I-20, but the weak disturbance that brought us the cloud cover is moving away and sunshine should become more abundant this afternoon. Highs are expected in the mid/upper 60s today and it’ll only get warmer from here!

Partly cloudy for our first afternoon in April tomorrow with highs expected in the mid 70s. There’s the chance for some light showers overnight into early Saturday morning, but no severe weather is expected and not everyone will see the rain.

The weekend looks great with sunshine and highs warming into the upper 70s and 80s. Our next chance for more substantial rainfall is Monday when coverage picks up to 60%. While shower and storm coverage is higher early next week, right now the overall severe weather threat looks lower. We’ll watch it and keep you updated!