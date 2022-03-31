FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In the Republican runoff for Tarrant County District Attorney, the two candidates have many of the same priorities and concerns, but they have very different professional experiences they’re counting on to win.

Matt Krause is a state Representative from Tarrant County and Phil Sorrells is a former Criminal Court Judge in Tarrant County.

During an interview, Sorrells emphasized his legal background is key to becoming District Attorney. “I’ve dedicated my entire career to working at the courthouse. I have 30 years’ experience down at the courthouse. My opponent has zero, so it’s a clear choice.”

Krause said the DA is not doing the day-to-day job of being a prosecutor and is instead setting policy for the office. “I would say as a legislator coming from that policy arena, you actually have more experienced and better experience than somebody who’s never been in that role, a former prosecutor a former judge has never had to make these policy type decisions you’re going to have to make as a District Attorney.”

They’re vying to succeed Republican Sharen Wilson, who decided against running for DA again.

Both Krause and Sorrells won more votes than Mollie Westfall, a State District Judge.

Krause received an endorsement from Senator Ted Cruz and Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, while Sorrells received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and former Governor Rick Perry.

Sorrells said, “We were excited to get that and grateful for President Trump to see our campaign has the values conservative Republicans are looking for. We want to back the police, we want to enforce immigration, and we want to make sure we’re going to keep this community safe.”

Krause said, “The surge in violent crime, we’re going to have to do something about that. We’re going to have to work hand in hand with our law enforcement partners, which is again why it’s so important that you have the backing and advocacy of those law enforcement partners such as Sheriff Waybourn.”

Both Krause and Sorrells each said fighting against crime and drugs are key priorities as well as making sure judges aren’t setting bail for violent criminals too low.

They also believe election integrity is important for the DA to uphold.

Sorrells said, “We want to make sure that our elections are pure, true, because if you can’t trust your elections, you can’t trust your elected officials.”

Krause said, “If election integrity is important to you, you need to find a District Attorney that’s going to be proactive on that issue, and I’ve shown that my time as a legislator that’s an issue very important to me.”

This November, either Krause or Sorrells will face Democrat Tiffany Burks, the former Criminal Division Chief of the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office.

WATCH FULL INTERVIEWS