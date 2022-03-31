DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – To try and drive down gas prices, President Biden announced a plan to release roughly one million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve for the next six months.

Jade Walters said at first the rising prices at the pump weren’t too much of a strain, but now the middle school science teacher said they are starting to hurt.

“The salaries don’t match the increase of everything so I think that’s one of the biggest worries that people have about gas prices,” she said. “If your income is only so much then you can only spend so much on things that are necessary.”

“I’m on a budget,” Brandon Rainwater said. “I’m on a budget now. Last week I rode the bus to work. It took five hours so now I’m back to driving.”

So what will President Biden’s announcement mean for gas prices?

Retired SMU economist Bud Weinstein said unfortunately, not much.

“It sounds like a lot, but one million barrels a day is only equivalent to 1% of global oil output and we need to remember that oil prices are set in the international market. They’re not set domestically,” he said. “Still it will have some effect.”

He says gas prices will likely come down some.

Americans being more diligent about their energy use and the Chinese economy slowing because of a rapidly spreading COVID outbreak also playing into this.

“I guess I would expect the president’s latest action to perhaps reduce a gallon of gas or diesel by 15 to 20 cents,” he said.

“Hopefully it does,” driver Juan Seguea said. “Hopefully, it helps somebody out right.”