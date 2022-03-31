DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you haven’t already heard of Dallas born and raised country music up-and-comer Joshua Ray Walker, then chances are you will soon.

The 31-year old is one of the most talked about and well-known musicians in the local Dallas music scene.

He’s already broken onto the national stage with his most recent album “See You Next Time,” and his hit single “Sexy After The Dark.”

J.R., along with his band, recently performed the song on late night television.

His recent success and popularity has exploded, so much so that he is booked touring and playing gigs all across the U.S. throughout 2022.

We caught up with the artist during a brief visit home in Dallas recently where he spoke about his music, his influences, and maybe one day becoming a Grammy winner.

He said his new hit “Sexy After Dark” was written during the pandemic and is a fun departure from his typical traditional country sound.

Walker said, “You know, the whole song is about going out and being in that dive bar where nobody knows you.”

He added, “I was just like, ‘Man, I want to write a song that I can like party to, that I can have fun to.’ I just wanted to try and write something fun that would appeal to more people… maybe a woman would show up to the show every once in a while.”

His style has been called both sultry and even Alt Country by some, but Walker says it’s really all just a mash up of influences that he grew up on in East Dallas.

While speaking about his sound, he said, “The sounds and the smells and the tastes of this neighborhood… they all made it into my music. I have Tejano horns in some songs and soul in the music.”

He went on to say, “I draw a lot from modern pop music too. I think Lizzo has been my most listened to artist the last 2 years… I just try to bring people the most sincere show that I can. I write songs from the heart, and I try to perform them that way.”

A few days after our original interview with the star, we met him again at Three Links in Deep Ellum, where he played a show for a packed house of all of his home town fans.

Just before going on stage he said, “I’m nervous before every show. In town, out of town, but I know this crowd’s got my back. This is my home, and I’m never more proud then when I am playing for these people who have supported me before anyone else did.”

He said maybe one day he can even deliver a Grammy award to all those who have supported him and the city that raised him.

“Of course, I want a Grammy to look at one day. If nothing else, it helps to bolster Dallas you know?” he said with a grin.