AZLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Before a family trip to Hawaii, Rob Schocke thought his daughter might want to watch the 2001 film Pearl Harbor.

Just 11 at the time, it took her a few tries to get through the war scenes.

Already a fan of a Titanic though, Michael Bay’s take on the historic day, wrapped around a love story, had her hooked.

When they got to the memorial in Honolulu however, whatever drama Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett provided to the film started to pale to the real thing.

Brooke Schocke imagined being there when the attack happened. She was drawn to it.

Her passion for history, and a friendship with a survivor, led to an unlikely dedication Wednesday, March 30 at Azle High School.

A thin piece of rusted metal, filled with holes and jagged edges, was unveiled to a crowd of veterans, friends and students.

Taken from the superstructure of the USS Arizona, it will be displayed in the school permanently, more than 3,700 miles from Hawaii.

“This is a tangible piece of history,” Schocke said during an interview about the relic at her home this week. “They aren’t just reading it in a book. They’re seeing it with their own eyes, and this is at their school.”

Schocke spent years researching the history of Pearl Harbor after her initial visit.

There were school projects of course, and even a birthday party where she quizzed her friends on historic facts. Did they come prepared?

“Uh, after me talking about it for months, definitely,” she said with a laugh.

As the number of survivors grew smaller over the years she wanted to meet one of them before it was too late.

Three years ago the family traveled to a ceremony in Colorado, attended by Donald Stratton. Upon meeting the 96-year-old, Schocke says she just remembers crying.

The meeting led to a relationship with the Stratton family, and in 2020 Randy Stratton mentioned the USS Arizona Relics Program, which made pieces of the ship available.

Schocke spoke to her school principal and with help from the Strattons, started working through the process.

Ahead of the relic’s arrival this year, she launched A Hero’s Dream.

The nonprofit is dedicated to preserving the memories of veterans, and taking care of their needs.

Donald Stratton’s dream, his granddaughter said at the dedication of the piece this week, was that no one would ever forget the Arizona, or Pearl Harbor.

That’s what Schocke hopes the piece will do, making the stories from movies real, so that the next generations makes sure they are never forgotten.