DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for help identifying a burglary suspect from a March 22 crime.
Police said the suspect broke into a home at 1 a.m. that day in the 4200 block of Carpenter Road and stole property.READ MORE: Man Kills Himself After Shooting Girlfriend At Texas Beef Plant
A second suspect is seen on video leaving the scene in the pictured Gray Dodge Ram. The truck is missing its front plates, has primer paint on the tailgate, and its right blinker isn't working. The truck may be bearing a stolen Texas license plate of PDR7829. This same truck is also involved in an incident where the property in a home was damaged in the 2700 block of Kimsey Drive.
Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is asked to call Detective H. Duran Bowen at (214) 671.0118 or Detective K. Janse, at (214) 671.8066 with the Dallas Police Department Property Crimes Division.