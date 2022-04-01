DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed after a shooting at a Raising Canes drive-thru in Dallas Thursday night, police said.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. March 31, officers responded to a shooting call at the Raising Canes drive-thru located at 8150 S. Hampton Rd.READ MORE: Texas Child Welfare Workers Say They're Quitting Due To Investigations Into Parents Of Trans Kids
Police said the victim — identified as 19-year-old Zuri Andre Goff — was shot multiple times while sitting in the rear passenger seat of a black Nissan Sentra.READ MORE: New Mexico Launches Cannabis Sales, Within Texans' Reach
Dallas Fire-Rescue took Goff to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The motive and circumstances surrounding Goff’s murder are currently under investigation, police said.MORE NEWS: Retired SMU Economist Says Plan To Release Extra 1 Million Barrels Of Oil Per Day Won't Have Huge Impact On Gas Prices
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.