By CBSDFW.com Staff
DALLAS

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A teenager was killed after a shooting at a Raising Canes drive-thru in Dallas Thursday night, police said.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. March 31, officers responded to a shooting call at the Raising Canes drive-thru located at 8150 S. Hampton Rd.

Police said the victim — identified as 19-year-old Zuri Andre Goff — was shot multiple times while sitting in the rear passenger seat of a black Nissan Sentra.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took Goff to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The motive and circumstances surrounding Goff’s murder are currently under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Kimberly Mayfield at 214-671-3646 or kimberly.mayfield@dallascityhall.com.

