Teen killed in shooting at Raising Canes drive-thru, Dallas police say Police said the victim -- identified as 19-year-old Zuri Andre Goff -- was shot multiple times while sitting in the rear passenger seat of a black Nissan Sentra.

Sniffspot App Lets Dogs Rent Yards For Playtime, Rehabilitation Similar to Airbnb, Sniffspot is an app that lets owners rent backyards for their dogs.

Your Friday Morning Headlines April 1, 202219 Year Old Shot And Killed In Dallas Drive Thru, Former Keller Band Director Indicted For Indecency With A Child, Sentencing For Man Charged With Shooting Denton Police Officer, Dallas Closes Various COVID Resources, Testing And Vaccination Sites, Students Struggle With Mental Health During COVID, Disney Guests Can Now Hug Their Favorite Characters After COVID Social Distancing Did Not Allow It

1 hour ago