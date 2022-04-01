DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Snarky Puppy and its unique style of jazz, funk, r&b and classical music came back home recently.
The 18-member band finished up a run of shows at Deep Ellum Art Company in Dallas.
The group recorded their performances for an upcoming album titled, “Empire Central.”
The record is described as a love letter to the area.
Several members of Snarky Puppy studied at the University of North Texas in Denton.
The band developed their special sound in Dallas.
A release date for “Empire Central” has not been announced.
Snarky Puppy didn’t have any Grammy nominations this year. However, they are four-for-four when it comes to Grammy nominations and wins.
CBS 11 profiled the band last year ahead of the 2021 Grammys where they won their fourth trophy for Best Contemporary Album.