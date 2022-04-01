HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An off-duty Texas deputy sheriff has been killed in a shooting on the northern outskirts of Houston.
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says 51-year-old Deputy Darren Almendarez was fatally shot Thursday night when he interrupted three men apparently trying to steal the catalytic converter from Almendarez's vehicle in a grocery store parking lot.
Almendarez, an agency veteran of 23 years, served in the auto theft unit for the last year.
“With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of Harris County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Darren Almendarez,” the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook statement. “Our thoughts & prayers go out to his wife, children, his extended family, colleagues & friends.”
Gonzalez says two of the men were shot and wounded during an exchange of gunfire with Almendarez and are hospitalized while a third man fled the scene and was being sought.
Gonzalez says Almendarez had been shopping with his wife to buy groceries for a Friday cookout for Almendarez's sister, whose birthday was Thursday.
