NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Have you ever wanted a big yard to let your dog run free? Or maybe your dog is always on guard when they are in your yard?

Well now you have access to thousands of yards around the world.

It’s called Sniffspot.

Similar to Airbnb, Sniffspot is an app that lets owners rent backyards for their dogs.

Founder David Adams said he got the idea from his wife in 2016.

“She texted me one night and said, ‘I just wish there was an app where I could find a place to let Toshii go to the bathroom,’ and that was the light bulb,” Adams said.

Since then, the idea has taken off.

“Behaviorists will tell you that when dogs get off leash and exercise, it will improve their behavior,” Adams said.

Michael Richard, a regular Sniffspot user, notices a difference when his dog Duke plays in a Sniffspot yard.

“He doesn’t play in the backyard, because it’s kind of like he’s got to be on guard. So we don’t get to play much. He’s never this happy in our own yard,” Richard said.

Rescues also use Sniffspot as a way to introduce dogs in a neutral territory and to offer them a safe space to cut loose.

Phillip Walters became a host about two years ago during COVID-19.

“I have got plenty of space and my dog, she doesn’t utilize it right. I leave the French doors open and she’s in there laying on the sofa. So I thought it’d be great to open it up for others to come,” Walters said.

Hosts set their own rates and availability, some even making an extra $2,000 a month. But for many hosts, it’s not about the money.

“It makes me feel good that they’re enjoying the space. A lot of the dogs that come here I know are reactive and they don’t do well in dog parks,” Walters said. “And so a lot of people thank me for, you know, sharing my space and allowing them to bring their dog here where they can get some off leash time where it’s just them and their pet.”

Some hosts go the extra mile to make sure their guests feel welcome. Walters even ordered name plates of his regulars.

“I thought well, this would be really nice to, you know, put these up for the regulars and make them feel like it’s their space when they are here,” he said.

“Once we came here, especially with the pool for Duke and the toys for Russell. It’s just been, it’s just been great,“ Richard said.

Sniffspot helps to rehabilitate dogs with tough beginnings, like Richard’s dog Duke, who started life living under a muddy deck riddled with trash.

“The owner moved and just left him,” Richard said. “He never wagged his tail for about 10 months.”

But with a lot of patience, off leash time, and help from his canine friend Russell, Duke has come a long way.

“He probably didn’t have much of a puppy time. And so this playing and stuff, I think is you know a good opportunity for him to kind of experience some of that,” Richard said.

All said, Sniffspot is more than just back yards — guests can rent time in fields and even forests. However, there are rules to participate, including having your pet vaccinated and signing a waiver. You must also clean up after your pet.

For more information on all of the rules and how you can participate and become a host, click here.