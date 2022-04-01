AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Some child welfare workers in Texas say they’re quitting over a new directive that allows abuse investigations into parents of transgender kids.
The Texas Supreme Court is set to determine whether the state can resume investigations into at least nine parents of transgender kids in Texas. Those cases were opened after Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in February directed child welfare officials to investigate reports of gender-confirming care for kids as child abuse.
One of those cases revolves around the Briggle family in Denton.
"We cannot tell parents in Texas what kind of medical care constitutes are child abuse, that's for doctors, and that's for parents," the family's attorney, Ian Pittman with Jorgeson Pittman Law Firm, told CBS 11 reporter Alexis Wainwright last month.
“Any investigation into a family like this will find that no child abuse occurred. Just having an agent of the state knock on your door, pull your kids out of school, that in itself is terrorizing,” Pittman said.
It's unclear how many investigators have left in protest. But two tell The Associated Press that the cases have been given special treatment internally.
