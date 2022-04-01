ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Expect plenty of fireworks as Wrestlemania takes over AT&T Stadium for just the second time this weekend with one of the sport’s biggest stars leading the way.

“I call myself the ‘est’ of WWE. The strongest. The fastest. The roughest. The toughest. The quickest. The greatest. The best. I strive to be the best version of myself and that’s what I want other people to do,” said WWE Superstar Bianca Belair.

The chain around Belair’s is proof. It says ‘est’ and is only missing the ‘b’. Belair said will be crowned ‘best’ after facing Becky Lynch Saturday Night for the Raw Women’s championship.

The key word in that sentence is women. Now, in many ways, they are the marquee attraction in a sport once dominated by men.

“Our focus is breaking those barriers and stereotypes that women have to fit in a certain type of box. There’s no box in WWE. We are empowered and encouraged to represent our full self and not pick one part of our self,” said Belair.

Her husband, fellow WWE Superstar Montez Ford also performs in the ring Sunday night. Talk about a true power couple.

Belair explained “I’m just blessed to do what I love, with who I love. We experience the highs and the lows together.”

Belair can’t help but feel sky high, when she also sees the rising number female fans in the stands. In her words, “when I see that over that over 40% of our fan base is women, that speaks measures to the things that WWE is doing for women and the demand is there for women. I always say we just need more opportunities.”

Opportunities to show everyone, regardless of race, sex, or gender, success in any field (especially one that thrives on extreme physicality) is not limited to one group of people.

“To come to Wrestlemania and you look up at the billboard and there’s four women up there. We always talk about the little girls that look up there and see the women. It’s just as important to look up there and see it as well.”