DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a house in Southeast Dallas went up in flames early this morning.
On Saturday, April 2, 2021 at about 2:15 a.m., Dallas Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call about a structure fire at a single-story home located in the 6800 block of Day Street.
When firefighters arrived at the scene, they noticed heavy smoke pouring out of the front of the house. Neighbors told them that someone may still have been inside, so attack teams deployed handlines and moved in for search and suppression operations.
Fire had spread through a large part of the house by the time firefighters made entry, but they were eventually able to get it under control. Unfortunately, during the process, they found the unresponsive body of an adult man in a rear bedroom. He was confirmed deceased.
Investigators believe the fire originated in the home’s kitchen area and spread to multiple rooms in the house as it left behind significant damage throughout. The cause of the fire will be listed as undetermined pending a final ruling from the Medical Examiner on the victim’s cause of death.