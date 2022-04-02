DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After two years off due to the pandemic, the “It’s Cool To Fly American” program is back to help hundreds of families with children who have autism get real-life airport and airplane experience.

According to the CDC, about one in 44 children in the U.S. is diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. Certain things, such as traveling, can be hard for them to endure.

“My daughter has ADHD, so being on an airplane you have to be respectful, calm and my biggest concern is she has a lot of energy so I’m concerned she’s going to run up and down the aisles,” said Janet Diorio. Her 8-year-old daughter Caroline is on the autism spectrum and Janet wanted to see how she would act while traveling on an airplane.

“We just wanted to give my daughter kind of a trial run, and this is a great program to see how she is going to respond when… the time does come to fly,” Janet said.

American Airlines’ program gives parents and their children a mock traveling experience, including checking in, going through security, waiting at the gate, and boarding.