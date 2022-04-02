WASHINGTON (AP) — Once introductions for the game against the Dallas Mavericks were complete Friday night, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope delivered a direct message to Washington Wizards teammate Kristaps Porzingis.

“We called up the huddle and I told him, ‘KP, since they let you go, we’re going to beat them up for you,’” Caldwell-Pope said. “That was the first thing I said to him, and we did exactly that.”

Porzingis had 24 points and nine rebounds in his first game against his former team, helping Washington roll past Dallas 135-103.

Caldwell-Pope scored a season-high 35 points and Rui Hachimura added 21 for Washington, which won for the fourth time in five games despite being eliminated from playoff contention a day earlier.

Luka Doncic had 36 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Dallas, which fell a half-game behind Golden State for third place in the Western Conference. Jalen Brunson had 21 points for the Mavericks, who fell short of moving 20 games over .500 for the first time since their 2010-11 title season.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd was ejected when he was called for two technical fouls with 8:47 remaining and the Mavericks trailing 105-85.