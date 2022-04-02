DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than 150,000 fans from across the nation and even abroad flocked to the Dallas-Fort Worth area to see WWE’s Wrestlemania event.

People were so excited that they arrived at American Airlines Center hours early.

“It’s huge because we’re all coming back together again for the first time in three years with a Wrestlemania this level, and everything’s bigger in Texas,” WWE Wrestler Drew McIntyre said.

WWE brought their biggest show, Wrestlemania, to North Texas. It included several different events all across Dallas, Arlington and Frisco, including venues like AT&T Stadium and American Airlines Center.

McIntyre said it’s the fans who make all of this possible. “We’ve got all of our fans from all over WWE universe coming together in Dallas for the big show,” he said.

“I think that you’re going to see the next couple of days it’s going to be even more exciting,” one fan, Kenneth Bratcher said. “More people are just going to be so full of energy just because they haven’t been able to express themselves the way they want to the last couple of years.”

Wrestlemania fans in North Texas included all ages and hailed from many different places.

“I’m 8 years [old] and I’m from Kentucky,” WWE fan Amiya Schwenker said.

“So we came in today from Puerto Rico,” another longtime fan, Jordy Irizarry, said.

Fans tell CBS 11 they’re just glad their biggest event of the year is back after more than two years of the pandemic.

“This is our Super Bowl,” Bratcher said.

“Excited, it’s my first time,” Irizarry said.

They said this weekend is about more than just wrestling.

“It’s not just two people, of three or four fighting in a ring, it’s a story behind it,” Irizarry said. “So, you get involved in that story and that’s where the passion comes from.”

The events continued through the weekend until Monday and included celebrities from across the WWE universe.