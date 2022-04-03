LAS VEGAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 9:23 pm: “Sour” by Olivia Rodrigo wins the Grammy for best pop vocal album.
9:12 pm: “Heaux Tales” by Jazmine Sullivan wins the Grammy for best R&B album.
8:36 pm: “Family Ties” by Baby Keen and Kendrick Lamar wins the Grammy for best rap performance.
8:11 pm: Olivia Rodrigo wins the Grammy for best new artist.
7:51 pm: “Starting Over” by Chris Stapleton wins the Grammy for best country album.
7:25 pm: “Leave The Door Open” by Brandon Paak Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and BrunoMars performed by Silk Sonic wins the Grammy for best song of the year.
