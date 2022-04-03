DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – One person was killed, and at least 10 others were injured after a shooting in a concert in Southern Dallas on Saturday night, April, 2nd.
According to the Dallas Police Department, the shooting took place at approximately 11:36 pm at the 5000 block of Cleveland Road in Dallas. Officers learned multiple victims were shot including three juvenile victims who were all transported to an area hospital.READ MORE: Dallas Police Searching For Critical Missing Man Ralph Halderman
Police confirm that a total of ten people were shot, and one person is confirmed dead.READ MORE: Sunny, Warm Weekend Continues, But Storms Return Monday
No arrests have been made, and the victim’s identities have not been released.
This is an ongoing investigation.MORE NEWS: DFW Airport Program Helps Children With Autism Get Real-Life Airplane Experience
This story is developing. Check back for more details.