DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – During a Monday afternoon press conference, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said event organizers did not have a valid permit for the concert where a deadly mass shooting happened over the weekend.

The Chief said there were seven off-duty officers working at the trail ride and concert on 5050 Cleveland Road in Dallas. While the officer went through the proper approval concert to work the event, they should not have been providing security or involved with that event or any other that did not have a permit from the city. The Chief said they’re looking into the department’s internal policies regarding approvals for those type of jobs.

“This crime is a prime example that non-permitted events can lead to crime and violence,” Garcia said. “This could happen at any event – but a permit and with proper oversight we can make sure they are as safe as possible.”

Garcia said there currently isn’t a strong promoter ordinance in place but that he’s hoping to work with city officials and the city attorney’s office to change that.

One person was killed and some 16 others were injured after the shooting at the Southern Dallas concert in the early morning hours of April 2. Kealon Gilmore was found lying near the stage with a gunshot wound to the head. The 26-year-old died at the scene.

Officials said the officer that were working security left before the event was over — they’re now looking into why.

A flyer described the event as an all-day field party, featuring several rap performers including Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie, and was believed to have been attended by several thousand people. Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the incident began after someone fired a gun in the air and another person then fired a gun into the crowd.

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to contact Detective Christopher Anderson at 214-671-3616 or send an email to c.anderson@dallascityhall.com.