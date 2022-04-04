WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSNEWS.COM) – Soaring gas prices aren’t the only expense U.S. drivers are grappling with these days. Insuring a vehicle costs roughly $700 more now than before the coronavirus pandemic, industry data shows.
The typical motorist will spend $1,771 on auto insurance this year, up nearly $100 from 2021, according to a new Bankrate study. But that is up sharply from 2019, when annual premiums totaled $1,070, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners.
♦♦♦ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ♦♦♦