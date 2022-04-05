McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County Emergency Management and Public Works departments have completed their initial damage survey from Monday night’s storms, reporting one home destroyed, several others damaged near Blue Ridge, and eight county roads closed due to flooding or fallen trees.
No one was injured.READ MORE: More than half a million dollars in fentanyl seized at Texas-Mexico border
Road crews continued working to re-open the following county roads: 331, 400, 504, 557, 580, 590, 602 and County Road 1220 and the intersection of County Road 472.READ MORE: 1 killed in Texas as damaging storms tear across South
According to the National Weather Service, between two and five inches of rain fell across parts of Collin County. They also reported that an EF1 tornado touched down near Blue Ridge, and the First Baptist Church Blue Ridge established a benevolence fund to help families with immediate needs.
Financial donations can be made through the church’s website, FirstBlueRidge.org/, or text TORNADORELIEF to 888-411-3304, or mail donations to FBC Blue Ridge, 316 Highway 78 N, Blue Ridge, TX 75424. The church is not accepting donations of physical goods, such as clothes or blankets.MORE NEWS: Dallas Police Investigating Shooting On Bexar Street That Left 17-Year-Old Dead
The Texas Division of Emergency Management has asked residents to report damages from the April 4 storms, for both insured and uninsured property.