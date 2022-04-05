DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

It was around 7:30 p.m. on April 4 when officers were called out on reports of a shooting. When police got to the 6500 block of Bexar Street they found Salvador Milan in the front passenger seat of a 4-door sedan. He had been shot several times.

Dallas Fire-Rescue was called and EMTs pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

As of Tuesday afternoon Dallas police said they did not know the motive for the shooting, had no one in custody, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has information about the murder or who knows the identity of the shooter is asked to call Detective Guy Curtis at 214-671-3633 or send an email to guy.curtis@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.