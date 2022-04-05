DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – City of Dallas Water Utility workers found a body in a vacant field on April 5.
Officers responded to 2630 52nd Street where they saw the body of an adult Black male and determined homicidal violence was the cause of his death.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner's office will use forensic techniques to determine the victim's identity. The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation.
Dallas Police Homicide Unit is asking that anyone with information regarding this offense contact Detective Chad Murphy at (214) 283-4934 or chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.