Sweet Finger Lickin' - KFC Is Serving Chicken & WafflesYour finger lickin' will now be sweet! Kentucky Fried Chicken is now serving chicken and waffles.

Pringles Selling Thanksgiving-Flavored Chips For Limited TimeThose who crave the tastes of Thanksgiving will be able to get the meal in a can this year -- sort of. Pringles is selling chips that taste like turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie.

Burn Rubber at Kartland Performance Indoor RacingIt's ok to speed at Kartland Performance Indoor Racing in Frisco. Taryn Jones jumps behind the wheel and puts the pedal to the metal. Find out how well she did when she took on the track.

Park & Palate Happening At Klyde Warren Park This WeekendPark & Palate -- the annual fundraising event for Klyde Warren Park -- happens this weekend.

Big Tex Rises: Takes His Place Over The State Fair Of TexasIn just one week the booming "Howdy Folks!" welcome will greet visitors to the State Fair of Texas and the fair's favorite cowboy is being moved into position.