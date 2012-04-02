MLB Power Rankings

Golden Retriever Bitten By Rattlesnake Protecting Owner While On HikeDogs have done some incredible things for their owners, protecting them from thieves, house fires and much more. But, this golden retriever might be the most heroic pup yet. Matt Yurus reports.

Mexican Leftist Lopez Obrador Gets Big Presidential WinAngry and frustrated over corruption and violence, Mexican voters delivered a tidal wave presidential election victory to leftist Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, giving him a broad mandate to upend the political establishment and govern for the poor.

Texas Game Wardens Stressing Lake Safety This SummerIf the Fourth of July holiday takes you out on the water, know that Texas game wardens will be there too, watching over the lakes and making sure that people are being safe.