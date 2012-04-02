MLB Power Rankings

|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Change
|Comment
|1
|Houston Astros
|55-31
|
—
|It’s Midseason MVP time, and for the Astros, who else would it be? Second baseman Jose Altuve is hitting .338 with 41 RBI and 12 stolen bases. Houston’s offense overall is not performing at a high level this season, but don’t tell Altuve that.
|2
|New York Yankees
|54-27
|
—
|Despite all the offensive firepower in the Bronx, it’s actually starting pitcher Luis Severino at the top of the list for the Yankees. A 13-2 record, a 1.98 ERA, and 10.5 strikeouts per nine innings are the reasons why.
|3
|Boston Red Sox
|56-29
|
—
|Both SP Chris Sale (2.41 ERA, 12.7K/9) and outfielder Mookie Betts (.339, 20 home runs, 15 SBs) are leading the Red Sox this summer as yet another American League East pennant chase with New York develops.
|4
|Chicago Cubs
|47-35
|
▲ 1
|If you had 2B Javier Baez at the top of your list for the Cubs’ MVP so far, you’re amazing. He’s hitting .290 with 16 HRs, 61 RBI, and 13 SBs. His .892 OPS leads the team this season. Baez also has played every infield position this season.
|5
|Atlanta Braves
|48-34
|
▼ 1
|First baseman Freddie Freeman is doing what is expected of him for the Braves. With a .315 average, 16 HRs and 56 RBI, he is posting a .952 OPS right now for the National League East leaders.
|6
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|47-37
|
—
|SP Patrick Corbin has only six wins, but that 11.4K/9 strikeout rate is helping the Diamondbacks out plenty. The team has been up and down this season, but Corbin has been a rotation-leading ace in Arizona this year.
|7
|Seattle Mariners
|54-31
|
▲ 4
|What a strange season in Seattle, where it’s OF Mitch Haniger carrying the team. His 17 HRs are second on the team, and his 62 RBI lead the Mariners at the halfway point.
|8
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|44-39
|
—
|With so many injuries to the roster, maybe we shouldn’t be surprised to see SP Ross Stripling at the top of the list. The shiny 2.27 ERA, coupled with 10.4K/9, has helped the Dodgers stay afloat in the NL West.
|9
|Philadelphia Phillies
|45-37
|
▲ 1
|It’s not even close in Philly. SP Aaron Nola has been twice as valuable as any other player on the roster, thanks to ten wins, a 2.48 ERA and 107 Ks in 109 innings pitched.
|10
|Milwaukee Brewers
|48-35
|
▼ 3
|Even though he’s currently on the disabled list, OF Lorenzo Cain is shining brightly for the Brewers. He is having one of his best years ever defensively, and the .291 average with 16 SBs don’t hurt, either.
|11
|Cleveland Indians
|45-37
|
▼ 2
|Third baseman Jose Ramirez is having a stellar season at age 25. With an OPS of 1.007, he is Cleveland’s primary offensive weapon in 2018. Ramirez had 24 HRs and 14 SBs, currently, too.
|12
|Oakland Athletics
|46-39
|
▲ 2
|Despite a current DL residency, 3B Matt Chapman’s defensive value for this season already has matched his value from last season. The ten HRs he has hit are just a nice bonus at the hot corner in Oakland.
|13
|San Francisco Giants
|45-40
|
▲ 4
|At age 30, maybe 1B Brandon Belt has arrived finally. He leads the Giants with 13 HRs, 39 RBI, and a .911 OPS despite playing in only 68 games so far. It’s a mediocre offense in S.F., but he’s the main man in the lineup now.
|14
|Tampa Bay Rays
|42-41
|
▲ 2
|The Rays organization is pretty stable, all things considered. SP Blake Snell is an example why, with 11 wins, a 2.24 ERA, and 10.2K/9 strikeout rate so far in 2018. Only one other pitcher on the roster has more than three victories right now.
|15
|Washington Nationals
|42-40
|
▼ 3
|The team may be scuffling, but do not blame SP Max Scherzer. The 13.0K/9 rate is shocking, while the 2.04 ERA is not too bad, either. Scherzer also has ten wins this season.
|16
|Los Angeles Angels
|43-42
|
▼ 3
|With 74 walks already, OF Mike Trout has a 1.089 OPS, to go with 24 HRs, 13 SBs, and a .313 average. We know he can play a little defense, too. Trout is on pace for the best overall season of his career, and that’s saying something.
|17
|St. Louis Cardinals
|42-40
|
▼ 2
|Utility man Matt Carpenter has played first, second, and third this year for the Cards, while adding 15 HRs and 47 BBs to the equation. His .866 OPS is the best in St. Louis right now as well.
|18
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|40-43
|
▲ 3
|Both catcher Francisco Cervelli (currently on the DL) and OF Corey Dickerson have had good first halves for the Pirates. Cervelli’s .876 OPS leads the team, as does Dickerson’s .296 batting average.
|19
|Toronto Blue Jays
|39-44
|
▼ 1
|OF Kevin Pillar has ten SBs to lead the Blue Jays, and his defensive contributions in center have helped Toronto as well. Most of all, though, playing in all 83 games so far has improved his overall value to the team.
|20
|Cincinnati Reds
|36-48
|
▲ 2
|2B Scooter Gennett is hitting .332 with 13 HRs and 54 RBI. The batting average currently leads the NL. His .898 OPS is second on the team, as the Reds have been playing a lot better lately than they have in years.
|21
|Texas Rangers
|38-47
|
▲ 2
|OF Delino DeShields, Jr. and designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo have been bright spots in an otherwise tough season for Texas. The former has 16 SBs while playing stellar defense in center, while the latter leads the team with an .876 OPS and 54 BBs.
|22
|Colorado Rockies
|41-43
|
▼ 3
|With seven wins and a 3.29 ERA, SP Kyle Freeland is having a great season at age 25. We all know how hard it is to pitch in Colorado, but he’s surrendered just 11 HRs this season so far.
|23
|Minnesota Twins
|35-45
|
▼ 3
|OF Eddie Rosario is hitting .313 with 18 HRs and 52 RBI in 79 games played. The .924 OPS is pretty good, too. Project those numbers over the full season, and at age 26, Rosario is a rising star in MLB now.
|24
|San Diego Padres
|37-49
|
—
|Relief pitcher Kirby Yates is doing his best Andrew Miller imitation this season, with a lot of holds in key situations for the Padres. His 3-0 record and 0.79 ERA relate the core of his value, along with the 10.9K/9 rate out of the bullpen, too.
|25
|New York Mets
|33-48
|
▲ 2
|It is incredible to see a 1.84 ERA for SP Jacob deGrom, considering he has just five wins this year. He also has posted an 11.2K/9 strikeout rate so far, but the Mets are just a really bad team right now.
|26
|Detroit Tigers
|37-48
|
▼ 1
|At age 26, OF Nick Castellanos might be the new face of the franchise for some time. His .881 OPS leads the team, as do his 13 HRs and 53 RBI. Just imaging where the Tigers would be without him.
|27
|Miami Marlins
|34-51
|
▼ 1
|C J.T. Realmuto is having his best season at age 27, with a .908 OPS, ten HRs, and 35 RBI. He also is a solid defender behind the plate, which counts for a lot on team so far down in the standings.
|28
|Baltimore Orioles
|24-59
|
—
|SP Kevin Gausman is the best the Orioles have right now, with a 4-6 record, a 4.05 ERA, and 7.9K/9 strikeout rate. It’s been a long year already in Baltimore, and the city will be moving on soon to football season.
|29
|Chicago White Sox
|29-54
|
—
|Shortstop Tim Anderson is 25 years old, and he’s putting up some nice numbers for the ChiSox in 2018. With 13 HRs and 17 SBs, he has an outside shot at a 30-30 season if his power can improve a little bit in the second half.
|30
|Kansas City Royals
|25-58
|
—
|RP Brad Keller has done it all for the Royals. His 2.09 ERA includes six starts and one complete game over 56 IP. Keller has given up just one HR to the opposition this season in 27 appearances.
