Pro Golf Power Rankings

Wake Up To These 3 New Breakfast & Brunch Spots In DallasIf you're looking for a fresh spot to enjoy breakfast or brunch, these new eateries in Dallas have got you covered.

North Texas Students Look To The Sky At Aviation CampAviation camp at the Frontiers of Flight Museum in Dallas lets kids spend their summer flying planes and shooting off rockets. But it's not just play. This is educational.

Spice It Up With The Top 5 Thai Eateries In Fort WorthAre you craving Thai food in Fort Worth? Whether you're after a spicy curry meal or just a bowl of noodles, here are the top-rated Fort Worth restaurants for Thai cuisine.

Tips For Staying Safe While Hiking In The Texas HeatThere's nothing like a walk in the great outdoors to clear your head. But, in the Texas heat, hiking can be very dangerous. There are some tips that you can follow to stay safe.

Amazon's Whole Foods Announces Its Deals For Prime DayWhole Foods is celebrating Prime Day with an appetizing offer. The grocery store chain is offering Amazon Prime members a $10 credit, among other deals on products.

IHOP Acknowledges That Name Change Was Publicity StuntIHOP has come clean. The pancake chain has acknowledged that the big name change which it announced last month was just a publicity stunt to promote its new hamburger menu.