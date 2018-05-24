President George H. W. Bush 1924 - 2018
Tweets Pour In From Around The Nation Honoring George H. W. Bush After His DeathAs the news spread of the death of Former President George H. W. Bush, Tweets began to pour in expressing sorrow and tributes for the nation's 41's President.
Former President George H.W. Bush Dies At 94Former President George H.W. Bush has passed away at the age of 94, according to a family spokesperson.
Official Statement By The Office Of George H. W. Bush Regarding The Former President's DeathGeorge Herbert Walker Bush, World War II naval aviator, Texas oil pioneer, and 41st President of the United States of America, died on November 30, 2018.