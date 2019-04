6 Years For Texas Mom Who Sold Her Children To Settle Drug DebtA Texas woman has been sentenced to six years in prison after admitting selling three of her children to settle a drug debt.

Hemp No Longer Classified As ‘Schedule 1’ Drug In TexasThe move comes after a similar decision through the farm bill of 2018 at the federal level.

U.S. Marshals Arrests Man Suspected In More Than 100 Crimes Across North TexasOfficials with the U.S. Marshals Service have arrested a man who they believe committed more than 100 crimes across North Texas.

Explosion And Fire Levels Home In Rural Tarrant CountyLate Saturday night emergency crews were still on the scene where an explosion and fire completely destroyed a home in Benbrook.

Medical Examiner: Body Pulled From Mountain Creek Lake Is FemaleThe Dallas County Medical Examiner says a body pulled out of Mountain Creek Lake this week is female.

Twin Sister Of Grand Prairie Woman Missing 2 Months Believes She Was Taken Against Her Will But Still Alive"Maybe my sister is one of those girls that was taken against her will and doing sex trafficking," said Atziry Garcia, the twin sister of Weltzin Garcia.

Police: 3 Church Pastors Arrested For Tying Up, Beating Child With Extension CordPolice arrested three church pastors for allegedly tying up and using an extension cord to beat a confession out of a child.

North Texas Jailer Arrested For 'Inappropriate Relationship' With InmateA former jailer for the Hood County Sheriff's Office was arrested for having an "inappropriate relationship" with an inmate, authorities say.

Family Fights 3 Years To Get Refund From North Texas Nursing Home After Parents Pass AwayThe Arden family paid Remarkable Healthcare in Carrollton more than $6,600, which was a downpayment for both Stanley and Florence in case Medicaid did not cover their care. But it did.

1 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash Along Interstate-45 In Dallas CountyAll of the northbound lanes of Interstate-45 in southern Dallas County were shutdown for hours after a deadly accident Friday morning.