A Couple Of More Dry Days Then Rain ReturnsSaturday has been the rainiest day of the year so far, and that trend will continue this weekend.

10 hours ago

Sitting Too Long Can Be Very Bad For Your HealthA recent American Cancer Society study found sitting for six or more hours a day was linked a nearly 20% higher rate of death compared to those who sat for less than three hours a day.

10 hours ago

Who Killed North Mesquite Student Daniel Pacheco At Party 2 Years Ago?Two weeks away from graduating high school, Daniel Pacheco was shot and killed at a house party in Mesquite.

10 hours ago

State Lawmakers Consider Extending Statue Of Limitations On Child Sex Abuse CasesHouse Bill 3809 would extend the civil statute of limitations from 15 to 30 years for survivors of sex abuse by priests to file claims.

10 hours ago

Wednesday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Wednesday, May 15.

14 hours ago

Richardson Pearce High's Denise Rodriguez Is Shot Put State ChampionThere were a lot of great champs crowned at the UIL State Track Meet this past weekend. Keith Russell reports.

14 hours ago

Former Ranger Star Adrian Beltre Attends SMU Athletic Forum"Retirement is nice, but getting a little busy too," the former Rangers third baseman said at SMU Wednesday.

14 hours ago

North Texas Cardiologist Saves Pastor's Life Days After Attending His Sermon For First TimeDr. Curtiss Moore, a cardiologist from Mansfield Methodist Medical Center attended church services at Crossroads Christian Church two Sunday's ago. It was his first time there.

14 hours ago

I-Team Looks At 2 Year Old Murder Of North Texas TeenTwo weeks away from graduating high school, Daniel Pacheco was shot and killed at a house party in Mesquite.

14 hours ago

Hawaii Bound: Dance Flash Mob Celebrates Child With CancerDreams really do come true.

14 hours ago

Man Who Posed As Caregiver Indicted For 6 More MurdersIn May 2018, Chemirmir was indicted in the killing of Lu Thi Harris, but law enforcement in several North Texas cities are investigating if other similar cases are linked to him.

14 hours ago

Team Coverage Of Raid On Catholic Diocese Of DallasInvestigators with the Dallas Police Department have executed a number of warrants across the city associated with the Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

14 hours ago

Holocaust Survivor Alarmed By Recent Anti-Semitic IncidentsThere were 40 anti-semitic incidents in Texas in 2018.

14 hours ago

Man Cleared For Killing Neighbor Jailed After Allegedly Shooting GirlfriendMark Jabben, 46, was arrested in an unrelated shooting case.

14 hours ago

VIDEO: Dam Fails In Heart Of Texas Hill CountryThe Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority (GBRA) experienced a spillgate failure Tuesday morning that was caught on-camera.

15 hours ago

New Proposal To Address Dallas Homeless Who'll Be Exposed To Summer HeatSome believe the city can save lives by changing its own rules regarding shelter for homeless.

16 hours ago

Daryl 'Moose' Johnston Joins Dallas XFL Team As Director Of Player PersonnelThe "Moose" is back! Daryl Johnston has been named the director of player personnel for Dallas' XFL team, ahead of the league's expected 2020 kickoff. Matt Yurus reports.

16 hours ago

Cruz: Space Force Needed To Combat Potential Pirates, Protect CommerceTexas Sen. Ted Cruz made his case for the Trump administration's Space Force plan as chairman of a hearing on Tuesday.

16 hours ago

Video: Window Washers Dangling Atop 50 Story OKC BuildingFirefighters rescued two window washers who were dangling from a platform atop a 50 story building in Oklahoma City. Matt Yurus reports.

19 hours ago

Video: Highway Patrol Trooper Avoids Hydroplaning CarA Florida Highway Patrol officer jumped onto a barrier to avoid a hydroplaning car. Matt Yurus reports.

21 hours ago