Taste Addison: Cantina Laredo

Lots Of Rain Possible On WednesdayThe string of dry days is about to end.

Security Guard Shares Details Of Shooting That Killed, Critically Injured Dallas OfficersA security guard working at a Dallas Home Depot last April when two Dallas Police officers were shot and one was killed, explained to CBS 11 what he remembers about that day.

Amber Hagerman's Mother Says She's 'Super Proud' Of Amber Alert Despite Recent ProblemsEvery time Donna Williams sees an Amber Alert, she prays for the happy ending her own family will never see.

Dallas Skyline Goes Red, White And Blue For Memorial DayMemorial Day is one of only six days Dallas's iconic buildings light up to honor American heroes who served the country.

The Difference Between A 'Watch' And A 'Warning'Do you know the difference between a Watch and a Warning? Here is CBS 11 meteorologist Jeff Ray explaining the difference for the Life Safety Park in Coppell, Texas.

Monday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Monday, May 27.

Man Catches Mailman Lying After Reviewing Security FootageDavid Sheets said he was assured the carrier had retrieved the mail. Then the late notices began arriving, along with hundreds of dollars in penalties and fees.

DPD Blames DPS For Botched Amber AlertFortunately this child was found safe after a false report from his father that he was inside a truck stolen from this parking lot.

Lake Levels Dropping But Some North Texas Lakes, Parks Still ClosedCBS 11's Robbie Owens shows us how people navigated the obstacles to enjoy Memorial Day at area lakes

92-Year-Old WWII Veteran Sings "God Bless America"WWII Veteran Norman Cates paid tribute to veterans yesterday.

Ones For Texas: Hooves For HeroesEquest's HOOVES FOR HEROES empowers veterans and military families to take charge of their civilian transitions and assume new roles as civic leaders.

Texas Lawmakers Adjourn Legislative SessionSecretary of State David Whitley appeared set to go down without a public fight in the final hours of an unusually quiet session of the Texas Legislature.

Sully Pays Tribute To Former President George H.W. BushThe Instagram post included a photo of Sully at the World War II Memorial in Washington, DC next to a stone engraved with George H.W. Bush's name.

Decades-Long UT Southwestern Study Reveals Breakthrough Research For Seizure PredictionThe groundbreaking research is giving families hope for their loved ones who suffer from seizures.

Remembrance Ceremony Held At DFW National CemeteryBurial in a national cemetery is open to all members of the armed forces who have met a minimum active duty service requirement and were discharged under conditions other than dishonorable.

Breezy, Beautiful Memorial DayTemperatures are slightly above normal in the 80s, with a nice night on the way.

Memorial Day Weather ForecastPartly cloudy. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

