Jeff Jamison's Weather UpdateAfter a quieter Sunday, rain chances still remain in the forecast to start the week. Best chances will be on Wednesday.

17 hours ago

SWAT Officer Fatally Shoots Armed Suspect During Standoff In Fort WorthA Fort Worth SWAT officer shot and killed an armed suspect Saturday evening after he threatened police during a standoff, authorities say.

17 hours ago

Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastPop-up T'Storms again this afternoon, most of it Dallas and east.

1 day ago

Jeff Ray's Weather ForecastSaturday saw heavy rain and flooding into the evening hours, and more rain is expected Sunday morning.

2 days ago

Gov. Abbott Signs Bill That Bans Red Light Cameras In TexasGov. Greg Abbott has signed a ban on red light cameras in Texas into law.

2 days ago

Officer Shoots, Kills Dog That Attacked, Seriously Injured 2 People In DallasThree Rottweilers attacked two adults near a park in Dallas Saturday morning, and one of the dogs was shot and killed by responding officers, police said.

2 days ago

High Water In Fort WorthHigh Water In Fort Worth

2 days ago

CBS 11 News Now: Saturday EveningCheck out what's making the headlines across North Texas this Saturday evening.

2 days ago

Jeff Ray's Weather UpdateSevere storms are moving through North Texas with lots of rain and some hail.

2 days ago

Man Found Dead On Street Of Far North Dallas NeighborhoodA man was found dead in the middle of a street in a residential neighborhood in Far North Dallas, police say.

2 days ago

Very Rainy May Ends, But Rain In Forecast As June BeginsThere is a chance of rain every day for the next seven days.

3 days ago

Boil Water Order In Effect In MurphySome of the 21,000-plus residents in the Collin County city of Murphy are having to boil their water for the time being, in order for it to be safe to drink or use for washing.

3 days ago

North Texas World War II Veteran David Tolan Is Headed Back To NormandyThe 95-year-old had a reunion with CBS 11's Doug Dunbar before he left.

3 days ago

Dallas Police Form Response Team After 41 Homicides In One MonthOn the last day of a historic month for homicides in Dallas -- 41 in May -- the police department has announced plans to fight it.

3 days ago

3 days ago

Friday Evening News BriefHere's what made news Friday, May 31.

3 days ago

North Texas Family Shares Story On The Impact Of Alzheimer's"It became a part of my life from the very beginning," says Megan Bryant of Mansfield.

3 days ago

Reaction To Tariffs On Mexico Mixed In North TexasSome business groups, including the Dallas Regional Chamber and the Texas Association of Business aren't happy because Texas is the largest exporting state -- especially to Mexico.

3 days ago

11 Killed In Mass Shooting In Virginia BeachPolice said the incident happened inside the Virginia Beach Municipal Center shortly after 4:00 p.m. local time.

3 days ago

3 days ago